Boruto Debuts Naruto's New Nine-Tails Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially revealed the full look of Naruto's dangerous new Nine-Tails form. The previous chapter of the series took the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki in a new direction as both Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha failed to do any significant damage to the powerful foe. Making matters tougher, Boruto got into the middle of the fight hoping to use himself as leverage to open up Isshiki for his father and teacher. When none of this was successful, Naruto dug down deep and activated a version of his Nine-Tails form that's more dangerous than ever.

Teasing that this form could potentially lead to the death of either he or Kurama resting within him, the newest chapter of the series revealed this new form in full as we see the kind of major boost this new power gives him. But it's at a major cost as Naruto's new Baryon Mode has just as many drawbacks as it does benefits.

Chapter 52 of the series picks up immediately after the previous cliffhanger that saw Naruto activating this new version of his Nine-Tails ability. It's already immediately apparent that this form is taking a toll on him as just the activation of this new mode alone seems to knock the wind out of him. While this form gives him a huge surge of chakra, it's a form that pulls directly from their own power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Using their combined chakra as a base, this form essentially explodes their chakra as power. While this grants Naruto tremendous strength and speed, as he's able to quickly overwhelm Isshiki Otsutsuki, this also weakens him with each passing moment. It's explained that Naruto's other abilities use the chakra around them to fuel the Nine-Tails transformation, but this form is a life-risking gambit should Naruto fail to defeat Isshiki in time before his own spirit is depleted.

As we soon see, however, even a new form from Naruto is not going to be enough to stop Isshiki Otsutsuki. This might be the strongest we have ever see Naruto fighting as, but it's also putting him in the most precarious position he's been since become the Hokage.