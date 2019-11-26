Boruto Teases the Power Behind the Blue Rinnegan

The Naruto franchise has introduced several variations of the Rinnegan ability over the years, and each one has been powerful in its own right. But it’s possible that the newest one just might be the strongest yet. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has seen a greater focus on the villain Urashiki, the Otsutsuki Clan member exclusive to the anime series, and the latest episode saw him debut a new version of the Rinnegan ability. It’s much more noticeably blue than variations introduced before, and is different than the Rinne Sharigan he used in the fight against Gaara in a previous episode.

Episode 134 of the series, titled “The Power to See the Future, teases that we’ll see more of the power from this mysterious Blue Rinnegan, which Urashiki claims allows him to see into the future. It wouldn’t be the wildest idea considering time travel is now a concrete concept in this series.

Episode 133 of the series sees Urashiki make yet another move on the young Naruto after his first failed attempt at getting the Nine-Tailed Fox’s chakra, and this kicks off a fight against Jiraiya and Sasuke as well. But in this fight, Jiraiya is dealt a major wound as Urashiki uses this Rinnegan‘s power to predict that his attack is coming and teleports in time to dodge out of the way and deal a counter.

He does the same when the young Naruto tries to attack, and it’s here that he confidently proclaims that he can see into the future. The Rinnegan’s power is clearly one Jiraiya is not equipped to deal with, and it seems like this is a much more powerful form than the version he faces years later. But as Urashiki continues to gather chakra and reveal new abilities, it’s clear he’s a much deadlier and dangerous villain than initially expected.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.