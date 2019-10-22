Sarada Reveals Her Wish About Naruto

With Naruto and Sasuke losing in their battle against the leader of Kara and vessel for the Otsutsuki, Jigen, in the last chapter of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Konoha is reeling from the loss of the seventh Hokage. As a number of the remaining ninja within the Hidden Leaf Village attempt to decipher what their next move will be, Sarada Uchiha reveals a long held secret to Kawaki, as she wonders how things would have been different in her life if Naruto held a different role within it!

Sarada, chatting in confidence with Kawaki, lets him know that she always wondered what would her life be like if “Lord Seventh” had been her biological father. Though she recants the wish a tad, explaining to Kawaki that Naruto feels as if each citizen within Konoha is a member of his family, attempting to act like a father, brother, and son to those who live within the Hidden Leaf Village. Sarade also makes mention of the fact that whenever you are in Naruto’s presence, you feel as if you are safe and that he will be protecting you no matter what.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sarada Uchiha hasn’t lived a terrible life, certainly not as terrible as the early life of her father Sasuke Uchiha when his brother Itachi killed both their family and their clan. While Sarada has her family, Sasuke hasn’t exactly won any “father of the year” awards, moving in and out of his daughter’s life in order to perform a number of shadow missions for Konoha.

Boruto often feels as if his father isn’t paying enough attention to him though, as Naruto is usually swallowed by his responsibilities as the seventh Hokage. Though Sarada and Boruto would never admit it to one another, they both envy one another and don’t realize that sometimes “the grass seems greener on the other side”.

What did you think of Sarada’s reveal that she sometimes wishes that Naruto were her father? What do you believe will happen to Naruto as he lies in Jigen’s grasp? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.