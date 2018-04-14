‘Boruto’ Drops Major Foreshadow For Naruto’s Fate

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is finally entering the Chunin Exams in the anime, the manga has gone much farther as is even teasing some major future events in store for the Boruto and his family.

In fact, the newest chapter of the manga has dropped a major tease for the fate of Naruto Uzumaki.

As Team 7 deals with the mechanically enhanced killer Ao, Boruto is left to face him alone when Ao’s new Ninja Tool, a series of floating mirrors raining chakra bullets down, keeps his teammates away and takes out Konohamaru. After the two deal blows with one another, Ao is finally defeated by Boruto who manages to outsmart him with a series of shadow clones.

But when Ao lies defeated, he asks Boruto to kill him as he is given up the last of his ninja hood and his body has become useless in the fight. But Boruto refuses to take his life, saying Ao should repair his body in order to move again. Ao scoffs at the notion of mercy and says it will get him killed one day, just like his father.

But before Boruto could find out more, a member of Kara introduces himself and kills Ao. But what could Ao’s omen mean? Is this a foreshadowing of Kara’s plan in the end? Fans of the series know that at some point in the future Boruto stands in a ruined Konoha and fights a mysterious enemy, and this could hint at what happen to Naruto in the process.

If Konoha truly is ruined and destroyed, perhaps a fallen Naruto would be the key to breaking the will of the Land of Fire. As Boruto’s story is, well, Boruto’s story, taking Naruto out of the equation would be a shocking but viable way to move the story forward (as this franchise is built on the deaths of ancestors pushing the current era forward). But now that this tease is out there in the open, fans are now more worried bout Naruto than ever.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.