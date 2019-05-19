Boruto Channels Dragon Ball with its Own God of Destruction

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of adapting the Konoha Shinden novel which sees the returning Naruto favorites Kakashi and Guy exploring various hot springs around the region with Mirai Sarutobi as their official escort. This has already resulting in several shenanigans, and the latest episode is no different as one of Mirai’s schemes not only had a hilarious result but also invokes a little of a fellow action series, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball.

When Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai make it to a special hot springs town, they find the town in the midst of an argument of whether to follow the legend of a cat god or a dog god. But there’s a third option, a God of Destruction named “Nenu” which hilariously invokes Dragon Ball’s God of Destruction Beerus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Kakashi explains, the town’s legend has the early founders either digging up their now successful hot springs thanks to a dog god or a cat god’s guidance. But the rest of the legend details a god of destruction covered in flames named “Nenu” (taking from “Neko” and “Shiba Inu”). When the villagers get into an argument later in the episode that threatens to tear them apart, Mirai jumps into action.

She uses a nearby lighter to unleash a powerful Genjutsu in which she creates this “God of Destruction Nenu” and gets the town to stop fighting. After Guy mistakes this for an actual monster and destroys the wall separating the dog and cat factions, the townspeople take this as a sign from this destroyer god and learn to work together once more.

So while Boruto‘s God of Destruction is nowhere near as strong (or real) as Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, it essentially serves the same purpose. In destroying, it sets the people on a path to a better life. It’s like how Beerus is supposed to destroy in order to strengthen the mortals in his universe.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

As for Dragon Ball Super, the series currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.