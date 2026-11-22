It’s always a special treat for fans to see their favorite anime series get revitalized years after the finale airs, whether it be a special pop-up that gives fans the opportunity to pick up new merchandise featuring their favorite characters, or, though rare, a brand-new season that revitalizes the fandom in full force. One such series, a cult-classic romance titled Inu x Boku SS, recently celebrated a major milestone and delivered by giving fans a stunning new illustration showcasing all of the main cast in commemorative outfits. The anime adaptation of Cocoa Fujiwara’s original manga is officially celebrating its 15th anniversary by revamping the franchise’s official website with new artwork from the series’ character designer and chief animation director, Haruko Iizuka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inu x Boku SS was produced by David Productions, based on the original manga by Cocoa Fujiwara published in Square Enix’s Gangan Joker. The series follows a young heiress named Ririchiyo Shirakiin who is fiercely protected by her bodyguard and eventual love interest, Soshi Miketsukami. The anime spun a tale of yearning that leaned into a low-fantasy world with the introduction of supernatural residents that live in the same apartment complex as Ririchiyo, as well as Soshi pining for the lead protagonist in such a devoted manner that it stretches beyond multiple timelines.

The 15th Anniversary Inu x Boku SS Art Brings The Cast Back In A Stunning New Visual

Courtesy of David Production

The new commemorative anime art piece features the core cast of Inu x Boku SS, with every Maison de Ayakashi resident accompanied by their respective bodyguards. With Ririchiyo and Soshi being the main centerpiece of the graphic, the visual also features Nobara Yukinokouji, Renshou Sorinozuka, Banri Watanuki, Zange Natsume, Karuta Roromiya and Kagerou Shoukiin, each holding party poppers, presents, and other party decorations while dressed in formal attire.

This isn’t where the anniversary celebration for the series ends, though, with the official website for the anime announcing that Inu x Boku SS will continue the celebration with a special re-broadcast of the series beginning in January 2027. Leading up to the re-broadcast, there will be a special stage event in Japan as part of the Kitakyushu Pop Culture Festival featuring two of the main cast members from the series: Rina Hidaka, who plays the main protagonist Ririchiyo Shirakiin, and Yoko Hikasa who plays Nobara Yukinokouji.

Inu x Boku SS Is a Beloved Supernatural Romance That Dominated The 2010s

Courtesy of David Production

Based on the original manga by the late Cocoa Fujiwara, Inu x Boku SS was an adorably unique romance anime that came out of the 2010’s era that captivated fans the moment it began airing. As of writing, Inu x Boku SS has over 5.1-million copies in circulation, which skyrocketed after the anime was initially being produced and steadily climbed after the series reached its end. Even later into the series’ publication, Volume 9 of Inu x Boku SS took the top slot in Oricon’s sales charts in its first week on bookstore shelves with over 200,000 copies being sold. Despite the manga’s success and the anime being beloved by fans, there’s a vocal corner of the fanbase that’s hoping the anime will someday continue.

David Production’s anime adaptation only ran for a brisk 12-episodes, adapting only the first four volumes of the 11-volume series, which ultimately left out many of the darker plot twists found in the original work. Whether in spite of or because of fans’ hopes that the anime will someday continue, Inu x Boku SS has maintained an active fanbase in Japan and overseas.

The franchise continues to host pop-up shops that feature new merchandise with the main cast and a variety of merchandise collaborations, including brand-new Nendoroid figures being planned by Goodsmile Company and exclusive 15th Anniversary merchandise being planned for fans of the anime in Japan. But can you believe it’s been 15 years of Inu x Boku SS? Let us know in the comments.