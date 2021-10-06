Boruto Debuts Emotional Flashback for Kurama’s Big Goodbye





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought the battle against Isshiki to a close, with the head of the Kara Organization unable to take over the body of Kawaki and seemingly dying as a result, but the being formerly known as Jigen isn’t the only major character of the Shonen franchise to shed this mortal coil in the latest episode. With Naruto employing the use of the Baryon Mode in order to help in depleting Isshiki’s energy, saving Kawaki and perhaps the entirety of the Ninja World as a result, the new transformation came with a significant cost.

The recent installment of the anime series created by Masashi Kishimoto had Naruto and Kurama sharing a heart-to-heart conversation, with the Nine-Tailed Fox revealing that the use of this new transformation wouldn’t kill them both, but would take the life of the giant beast rather than the Seventh Hokage. Kurama is able to see Naruto throughout the years in his final moments of life, delivering a heart-wrenching fistbump to the ninja whose life he has been a part of since the day he was born. Over the years, the Tailed Beast went from a heartless monster to growing fond of Naruto, helping the Seventh protect Konoha and his family time and time again.

Twitter User AKA Little Fox shared these back to back scenes from both Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showing how the Nine-Tails has grown over the years and had a special place in his heart for the young ninja who would eventually become the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village:

While Kurama might no longer reside within Naruto, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ve seen the last of the Nine-Tailed Fox, as it’s been stated in the past that the Tailed Beasts are parts of nature and will most likely reincarnate in the future, though fans of the Shonen franchise have no idea when the being will make a comeback and whether he will be friend or foe to the ninja world. With the anime bringing the Kara Arc to a close, it will be interesting to see what stories the television series creates to allow the manga time to create new stories to be adapted.

What is the saddest death in the history of Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.