‘Boruto’ Reveals New Jugo Transformation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest arc has been focused on the returning Naruto favorite Jugo as he gets caught up in a dangerous curse mark experiment. Due to Tosaka heightening the reaction of Jugo’s curse power, Jugo has gone berserk and has evolved further into his curse abilities with each outburst. The latest episode of the series brought the Jugo arc to a close, but first it introduced a final Jugo transformation.

When Tosaka activates the curse mark for himself and mutates his body to a monstrous degree, he forces Jugo to give into his curse power in order to have the strength to fight back. With this new power, Jugo utterly devastates Tosaka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Tosaka grabs Naruto and nearly chokes him, he continues to badger Jugo in order to get him to go berserk. Jugo tried to help Boruto without succumbing to his curse power once more, but Tosaka’s new monstrous form proved to strong. Eventually, Jugo does give in to his power and transforms in a more decisive way than previously seen.

His edges are sharper, and his bone protrusions are more pronounced. For all intents and purposes, this seems like a “complete” transformation into the curse mark power. This is further emphasized by how much of a power boost Jugo gets in this form as he breaks apart Tosaka’s limbs and bone protrusions.

After this, Jugo continues to pummel and savagely beat down Tosaka — who’s beginning to look more pathetic with each punch. Jugo’s new form then beats Tosaka to such a helpless point that Jugo’s able to drain out all of Tosaka’s curse power. But then, he goes on an even stronger rampage that Boruto has to help him out of.

Jugo’s new transformation was his strongest yet, but fans are hoping that the other Taka members get that kind of strength boost in future episodes of the series. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

