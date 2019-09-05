New Boruto Episode Has Fans Questioning Kankuro’s Strength

Boruto makes no bones about it; The sequel is less about Naruto Uzumaki and more about the world he helped bring forth. Fans will know the ongoing series is all about the new generation of the Hidden Leaf, but Boruto does pay homage to plenty of legacy characters. However, the reintroduction of a very familiar Hidden Sand ninja has got fans scratching their heads.

After all, Kankuro seems to be nerfed nowadays, and fans aren’t sure what happened to the Sand Sibling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans met up with Kankuro. The ninja showed up to help escort Naruto, Shinki, and the One-Tailed Tanuki out of the country. Things got messy when a puppet of Urashiki Otsutsuki appeared, and Kankuro decided he would fight the villain to let the others escape.

Of course, fans did not think Kankuro would be able to take out Urashiki on his own, even if it was just a puppet of the guy. The ninja is from the Otsutsuki clan, and you will remember them thanks to Kaguya. It took both Naruto and Sasuke to beat that old hag, but fans felt Kankuro would put up a decent fight at the very least.

And what did they get? Well, they got a real short battle that ended with Kankuro seemingly killing himself in a suicide bombing to defeat the puppeteered baddie.

Social media has been buzzing with Naruto fans in the episode’s wake, and they are all admittedly upset with Kankuro. Few believe the ninja is actually dead, but fans know the Sand Sibling is stronger than this battle showed. In fact, some are even going so far as to call Kankuro the weaker of the Sand Siblings, and Boruto definitely didn’t give any evidence to the contrary.

Do you think Kankuro is really the weakest of the Sand Siblings? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.