Boruto Synopsis Teases Boruto’s Life-Threatening Mission

The Otsutsuki Clan are a thorn in the sides of both Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and the Hidden Leaf village in both the anime and manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In the anime, the villainous Urashiki is attempting to swipe as much chakra as he can from those ninja he encounters, while in the manga, the powerhouse of Jigen has just managed to bring low both Naruto and Sasuke in a stunning brawl. It looks like things may be getting even more hairy for Boruto as a deadly new mission is being teased for the son of the current Hokage, though he will have some backup at his side in the form of Sasuke Uchiha!

Twitter User Organic Dinosaur shared the synopsis for the upcoming 128th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which will see Sasuke lending a “helping hand” to his student in order to pull off a mission within the walls of Konoha in preparation for Urashiki’s arrival:

Here’s my translation for the extended preview snippet for Boruto Anime EP #128: “Urashiki’s Target”, which is from the JAIB section of WSJ #45~ The episode will be broadcasting on 10/13! pic.twitter.com/aDpZzj3vMP — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) October 3, 2019

Our current arc is ramping up to begin a time travelling crossover that sees the current protagonist of the franchise, Boruto, meet with a younger version of his father, Naruto. The upcoming storyline promises to unite the Konoha ninjas of the past with those of the present, giving us another look into the teams that made up the earliest parts of the franchise. Hopefully, we’ll get some amazing ninja fights between the past ninja and their progeny!

One emotional beat that hits hard is just how affected Boruto is by the relationship between Jiraiya and Naruto, wanting to see it first hand to get a better understanding of this ninja that he’s never known, and his father at the same time!

