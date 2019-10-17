Boruto Reveals Urashiki’s Time-Travel Plan

With the latest storyline in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime promising to unite our protagonist with the version of his father that first appeared earlier in the franchise, there are a lot of different moving pieces to keep track of. One of the biggest “pieces” is that of Urashiki and his plans for the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. The member of the Otsutsuki Clan has a plan for the time travelling turtle that causes Boruto and Sasuke to be hurled into the past, and it certainly spells nothing good for the ninja of both Konoha and the world.

Urashiki has been a thorn in the sides of Boruto and the rest of the ninjas of Konoha for several episodes now, with the celestial ninja attempting to steal chakra to extend his life and the life of his vampiric clan. Making short work of several ninjas along the way to reach his goal, Urashiki took down Temari, Shikadai, and even Boruto himself while simultaneously banishing Sasuke Uchiha to another reality. Though the Uchiha managed to return, he has a brand new set of problems to contend with.

The member of the Otsutsuki “family” was searching for Karatsuki, the time travelling turtle, to use its powers to jump to a time long gone. Now as for what exactly Urashiki is looking to do in the past is still a mystery though there are a number of decent theories rattling around from fans. Perhaps Urashiki is looking to take the nine tailed fox from a younger, and therefore more vulnerable, Naruto. Though when Urashiki remarks on their time travel journey, he does state that they had overshot his goal.

Another idea is perhaps that Urashiki is looking to arrive at an earlier time when he could steal chakra from the Divine Tree, a plant responsible for all the chakra of the world at large. While this would of course change the present, the Otsutsuki Clan would most likely not care as long as they got what they wanted.

