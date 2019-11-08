New Boruto Stills Tease Sasuke, Sakura Encounter

The recent time travel arc has given us some seriously heartfelt reunions between the current roster of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the ninja of Konoha from the early parts of the Naruto franchise. Boruto comes into contact with a younger version of his father, learning more about the trials and tribulations that his dad, and future Hokage, had to go through. Now, one of the most anticipated reunions from fans is looking to take place as the future Sasuke will be meeting up with his one day wife, Sakura.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared several stills from the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, showing not just a reunion between Sasuke and Sakura, but our young protagonist once again coming into contact with his deceased uncle Neji as the ninja from the future continue to explore this land of the past:

Sasuke and Sakura had originally had a very stand off-ish relationship, as the two members of Team 7 were extremely hot and cold. In the early days of the franchise, Sasuke was obsessed with getting revenge for his deceased clan, doing anything for power to bring down his brother Itachi. Sakura held a crush on the Uchiha clan member, consistently vowing that she would one day be in a relationship with her teammate.

As we know, the two eventually settled down with one another and gave birth to a daughter named Sarada, who eventually joined Team 7, following in her parents’ footsteps. Even with Sasuke and Sakura together, their relationship isn’t exactly peaches and cream as the Uchiha travels the world doing the “wetwork” for Konoha as a shadow ninja and isn’t winning any father of the year awards in the process.

Are you excited for this strange reunion between Sasuke and Sakura? What have been your favorite moment of the time travel arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

