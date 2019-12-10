Boruto Shares Emotional Sasuke, Sakura Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has been very give and take for Sasuke. When it was revealed that he and Boruto traveled back in time to the period shortly after he left the Hidden Leaf Village, there was an excitement that there would be an exploration of Sasuke’s character just as much as Boruto’s. This unfortunately has not been the case now that the time travel arc has reached its end, but before it’s all wrapped up, Sasuke has shared quite an emotional moment with the young Sakura of the past.

Episode 135 of the series sees Sakura continue to save Sasuke after Urashiki handed him a pretty notable loss, and after she heals him by restoring his chakra with her own, Sasuke has a reflective moment in which he sees the Sakura of the past in a new light.

Before venturing on this time travel arc, Sasuke was still seen neglecting his home life with Sakura and Sarada. While previous arcs have seen Sasuke make great strides toward showing his family more affection, the episode before Sasuke went back in time saw Sarada leave him a note telling him about she and her mother’s desire to continue setting a plate for him. He’s not doing it intentionally, but this moment served to show that he had no quite yet changed completely.

But seeing the younger Naruto and Sakura so impacted by his leaving the Hidden Leaf Village has offered him a perspective that he never quite got his head around. With this moment in which Sakura heals him, Sasuke got one last chance to look back on everything he missed. Perhaps this will also change how much he appreciates when he goes back to the present.

