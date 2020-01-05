There’s No New Boruto Episode This Week

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been taking all of the steps necessary to move beyond its recently ended time travel arc and set up its upcoming Mujina Bandits arc adapting elements from the original manga, but if you tried to watch Episode 139 of the series recently then you might have noticed that there was not a new episode of the series ready to go. But as a reminder, Boruto announced that the series was going to be taking a brief one-week break before the airing of its first new episode of the new decade.

Which means that Episode 139 of the series will be airing on Sunday, January 12th instead of its expected debut this week. This new episode will not only be the first new episode of the year, but will reportedly also feature a new ending theme sequence marking this next slate of episodes.

Episode 139 of the series is titled “Terror! Onikuma Enko,” and the synopsis for it describes as such, “Enko’s abilities will be the cause of what breaks apart Team 40?!? Onikuma Enko is on Team 40, and is a former classmate of Boruto’s. Ever since her childhood, she has been obsessed with summoning beasts. She’s able to show off her amazing abilities with it. However, she recently hasn’t been able to control her powers and it leads to a crisis where her team disbands!”

Although the next episode of the series will be focusing on a team that has never really had time to shine in the anime yet, it does has a familiar face with the return of Ibiki to the series following his impressive debut during the original Naruto series’ Chunin Exams arc. This might be a filler episode in terms of what’s come before and what’s next to come in the series, but this is all to set up the major battles in the official series’ canon.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.