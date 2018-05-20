New ‘Boruto’ Preview Pits Boruto Against Shikadai

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the much anticipated Chunin Exams arc first covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, and Boruto has made it past the first round of the solo tournament thanks to the help of his ninja tool.

But while his first fight was tough and barely won, the preview for the next episode of the series shows that Boruto’s not out of the water yet as he now has to fight one of his best friends, Shikadai.

Both Boruto and Shikdai showed off much of what they could do in the previous episode, but Shikadai had the better showing overall as his fight with Yodo of the Hidden Sand as his tactics and skill really shone through his victory. Boruto, on the other hand, cheated to make it through and the first shown off in the preview already has Boruto on the ropes.

Along with the fight between Shikdai and Boruto, Cho Cho still has her fight against Shinki and it may not go so well for her. Given that very little footage is shown during the preview, and the fact that her fight begins at the end of the latest episode but is barely mentioned in the preview indicates that Shinki may be on his way to a quick victory.

For fans familiar with how the Chunin Exams progressed in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, the fight between Boruto and Shikdai is an important one. In the film, it’s where the other ninja figure out Boruto has been cheating and the Chunin Exams are throw into disarray for a number of reasons after this fallout.

But the anime may not progress in the same way as spoilers for the next few episodes of the series hint that the Chunin Exam solo tournament may be extended beyond their fateful moment in the original arc. That means the next episode is exciting for many more reasons that you would first think.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.