‘Naruto’ Debuts ‘Boruto’s Most Gorgeous Episode Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was intially met with much disdain for fans, as some felt Boruto wasn’t a good enough protagonist to follow after Naruto‘s huge run. There was definitely some of that felt early on, but that’s all pretty much out the window now.

Episode 65, “Father and Child,” was a huge moment in animation for the series itself, and the franchise as a whole as it brought movie-quality fight storyboarding and effort to this big battle with Momoshiki.

Hopes were through the roof for this episode after seeing that Studio Pierrot actually tapped a talent overseas with American animation Spencer Wan surprisingly brought on to help animate the episode, but what was even more impressive was what director Chengxi Huang infused into the battles.

Echoing the martial arts movies he’s admitted to being a fan of, the battle with Momoshiki featured impressively detailed hand to hand combat sequences. That’s pretty much the norm for every big battle in this franchise, but the extra bits like all of the references to the past are definitely great to see.

Not only that, fans were treated to an explosive three-way fight as Naruto and Sasuke formed a dream tag team after all these years, and showed just how well they work together now.

Not to mention the final Rasengan duel, which was definitely the best looking moment in the series to date. It’s going to be hard for this series to top Episode 65, but it’s definitely going to try.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.