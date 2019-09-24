Naruto Fans Are Still Stunned By Boruto’s New, Game-Changing Chapter

Though the anime may be in something of a “holding pattern” focusing on stories that many would classify as “filler”, the manga marches on with one of the biggest battles in the franchise’s history. Few would argue that Jigen is easily one of the strongest enemies that both Naruto and Sasuke have ever faced. Even with their years of experience and amplified power levels during the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, the “dynamic duo” didn’t manage to ultimately take down the Otsutsuki vessel and leader of Kara. Fans have let their feelings known about the 38th chapter of the popular manga and we can practically hear jaws hitting the floor from here!

Even though Naruto and Sasuke combined their forces and unleashed the top levels of their powers in unison, that was not enough to ultimately vanquish Jigen, who is proving to be one of the most troubling antagonists that Konoha may not be able to defeat! It’s clear from the fan reactions that the series is playing a whole new ball game moving forward!

After reading the Boruto Chapter 38 spoilers I think it is safe to say that Boruto will never be the same from this point onwards…



The story will get much darker — Nick (@KonohaCrew) September 20, 2019

boruto manga is just flames…. so everyone will think naruto is dead and sasuke has to save him…. this is mind blowing fam. Two videos on it soon. — Adil-ABD (@AnimeBallsDeep) September 20, 2019

Can’t wait to see how boruto sarada kawaki sakura kakashi and others react when sasuke tells them naruto was sealed in another dimension! 30 MORE DAYS😭 — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) September 20, 2019

As I said before, BORUTO CHAPTER 38 marks the start of a new era for the manga. I’m genuinely SHOCKED.



We got everything that we wanted: tension, fight, huge plot information, sadness, mystery AAAh I can’t stress how good this chapter was



Naruto the goat😢😢 I’ll miss him!! — Nick (@KonohaCrew) September 20, 2019

Are ppl still angry about sasuke & Naruto losing??🤷‍♂️ I thought it was obvious, THEY DIDNT GET NERFED‼️. JIGEN WAS JUST STRONGER. Isshiki Ōtsutsuki was clearly the stronger candidate. + this makes it more interesting, and increases possibilities. #BorutoCH38 pic.twitter.com/ynOOLgEUtn — Abdul Zoldyck (アブドゥル) (@Abdul_S17) September 21, 2019

YOOOOO Chapter 38 of Boruto is INSANE!!! WTF 😱😱 — Djams (@DjamsKun) September 20, 2019

I WAS NOT READY FOR BORUTO CHAPTER 38 — Emanuel Becerra Silva (Your Local Tapatio Dealer) (@BootyBangJunior) September 23, 2019

