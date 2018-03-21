‘Boruto’ Preview Sets Up A Big ‘Naruto’ Conflict

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone. Next month, the anime will turn a year-old, and fans are eager to see how the series will celebrate. With its ‘Chunin Exam’ arc just around the corner, the show is poised to explore lots of drama soon, and one preview has just set up its first hurdle.

So, if you are ready for some delicious father-son angst, then Boruto is about to take real good care of you.

This week, the anime released its 50th episode, and the update ended with a teasers. When Boruto returns next week, the anime will do so to set-up a major conflict fans of Naruto learned about in its final film. Yes, Boruto and Naruto Uzumaki are about to butt heads, and it sounds like a birthday will the straw that breaks one of their backs.

As you can see above, the anime preview shows Boruto lamenting the fact that his father cannot celebrate his birthday. With Naruto being the Hokage, he is always busy, but Boruto assures everyone is fine despite the slight.

“Just like I’d thought, that old man! Well, it’s not like I had my hopes up anyways,” the boy can be heard saying.

“There must have been an emergency. Look, he is the Hokage,” Sarada reminds her teammate.

Shrugging the issue off, Boruto then says, “I guess it can’t be helped. The Lord Hokage would put off my birthday.”

Of course, fans know what this upcoming episode means for the anime. Boruto is heading into the long-awaited ‘Chunin Exam’ arc, and the story will follow its titular hero as he tries to get a promotion. Boruto: Naruto the Movie introduced the story years ago, and one of its major conflicts was between Naruto and Boruto. The father and son were involved in a spat, and the two only came to an understanding after a godly villain crashed the Chunin Exams. So, fans are excited to see how this TV series will expand upon the film’s original clash.

Are you ready to see this father-son spat go down?