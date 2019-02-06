‘Boruto’ Kicks Off An Awaited Naruto Showdown

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may be about the new ninja of the Hidden Leaf, but that does not mean the series has left its roots behind. As the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki has plenty to do with the sequel, and it seems the hero is ready to make a big outing once more.

After all, a new villain has come to town, and it will fall to Naruto to stop Kara’s big-wig lest she takes home Kawaki like planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Naruto come face to face with Kara. The organization has been plaguing the ninja world for a short time so far, but it has raised some serious red flags. The group’s use of high-tech ninja tools is concerning to say the least, and Delta’s challenge to Naruto proves Kara is not scared of anyone.

Chapter 31 follows Naruto as he begins his fight with Delta, and the higher-up vixen doesn’t pull a single punch. The girl goes against the renowned Hidden Leaf hero with vigor, and she reveals her body’s deadly secrets. As many fans had guessed, Delta’s body is made entirely from scientific ninja tools at this point, and her upgrades do make Naruto pause.

Of course, the knuckle-headed Hokage isn’t going out so easily. In fact, the hero takes time to tease Delta and see if she will let down her guard enough to steal information. Naruto lets himself take a stab to the gut to appear weak, giving Delta time to monologue per usual. However, the girl stops short when she notices the weak act Naruto is putting on. Delta realizes the Hokage is a monster like her in terms of power, and the chapter ends with the promise of an even more epic clash when Boruto puts out its next update.

So, who do you think will come out on top in this fight? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.