Boruto Reveals First Details About Anime’s Mujina Bandits Arc

One of the major complaints for the recent sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a common one for the long running ninja anime franchise: filler. With the series kicking things off with Boruto and his friends attempting to take on the Chunin Exams as the generation before them had, the anime decided to not follow the path laid out for it in the manga, instead giving itself some breathing room by creating stories that were new to the franchise. While the recent time travel arc had fans excited at generations old and new meeting one another in the past, the recently revealed Mujina Bandits arc is highly anticipated as it follows a storyline set up in the manga.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the translated details for the upcoming Mujina Bandits arc, which will apparently have brand new scenes added into the story line which weren’t originally present in the manga, including a trip by Team 7 to Hozuki Castle:

So according to the scan it seems like they will be making changes. The scan mentions that Boruto Sarada and Mitsuki will infiltrate Hozuki Castle(prison) , in the manga they never went there. SO this arc is gonna be longer in the anime with new additions! can’t wait!! pic.twitter.com/rpuQbaqMff — Jackson[MANGA ADAPTATION IN JANUARY] (@Boruto4life) December 19, 2019

When the anime decides to follow the manga to the letter once again, it will certainly have a lot of material to dive into, with the story line currently following Team 7 as they clash with the evil organization of Kara in order to save both Konoha and the Seventh Hokage himself, Naruto.

The recent time travel arc has certainly proven that “filler” doesn’t always necessarily have to equate to bad story telling, but fans are welcoming the release of this manga story line to the anime with open arms.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.