‘Naruto’ Teases One of Boruto’s Mysterious Powers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been gearing toward an intense new direction as the manga has begun to explore more of the connection between Boruto, Kawaki, and the Karma powers that tie them together.

After revealing what kind of strength boost Boruto gets when he activates the Karma power, the latest chapter of the series hints at a strange new power that Boruto has yet to discover himself: an ability to quickly heal his wounds.

In Chapter 30 of the manga, the mysterious Kashin spies on Boruto and Kawaki. This chapter, Boruto begrudgingly agrees to learn more about the Karma mark with Kawaki and the two decide to do so during a sparring match as Kawaki says that Boruto will learn the fastest under pressure. And pressure he does as Kawaki reveals a surprising number of techniques as, although he can’t use chakra himself, his body makes up for it by being able to modify itself on the fly.

Kawaki’s arm becomes a cannon, and he tells Boruto to absorb the attack, but Boruto’s unable to. He blocks the blast with his Karma infused hand, but it’s damaged in the process. This is when Kashin notices something strange (and so do fans). When Boruto and Kawaki put their two Karma hands together to signal the end of the sparring match, a surge of pain pushes through them.

Boruto then sees a flash of Momoshiki Ohtsutsuki in his mind, though Kawaki does not. But Kashin notices that Boruto’s hand (which had been damaged) has healed itself. He notes that it wasn’t deliberately, and because he couldn’t see what happened to Kawaki’s hand, is unable to determine whether or not this mysterious healing was a result of the Karma mark or something unique to Boruto.

This healing ability would be a welcome addition to Boruto’s repertoire, but if it is a power stemming from Karma it could prove dangerous down the line. Reminding fans that the mysterious Jigen also possesses the power of Karma, if he has the healing ability as well, then he will be a tough opponent to beat.

But with Momoshiki briefly appearing in Boruto’s mind alone, there is an implication that this healing ability is unique to him as well. Though this healing power just becomes another one of Boruto’s mysterious abilities as he and fans try and piece it all together before it’s too late.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.