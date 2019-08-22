Naruto Uncovers Jigen’s Surprising Weak Point in Boruto

Boruto has introduced a few villains during its time, but none of them have been as endgame as Jigen. The baddie is the mastermind behind the group Kara who promises to raze the ninja world, and he’s pretty darn scary. These days, the manga has pressed that reputation even further, but its latest chapter confirmed he has flaws.

Not even Jigen is untouchable, and Boruto fans will be glad to hear Naruto figured out a weak point alongside Sasuke.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Naruto. The Hokage made a challenge to Jigen despite Kawaki trying to ease the tension between them. It was there Sasuke made a surprise showing to fight with Naruto, and the pair learned a major fact.

It turns out Jigen has the ability to shrink items a la Ant-Man, but there is a catch. His use of Karma slows him down, and Sasuke figured that out for himself midway through the battle.

The end of chapter 37 sees Sasuke and Naruto plan a solid tag-team move on Jigen that leaves him stunned. While the baddie absorbs Naruto’s massive Rasengan, Sasuke comes out of nowhere to land a blow on Jigen.

“While I’m absorbing jutsu, I can’t move swiftly,” Jigen reminds himself as he tries to escape the hit. He is able to in the end thanks to a teleportation trick, leaving Naruto and Sasuke at a loss. Now, it seems Jigen is more upset than ever, and he promises the duo they’ve never be so lucky again to catch him off guard.

