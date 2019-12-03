Boruto Shows Off New Boruto, Naruto Jiraiya Tag Team Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has provided some unexpected returns and team ups as Boruto and Sasuke went back in time in an effort to stop Urashiki Otsutsuki from harvesting Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Fox’s chakra. But after Jiraiya went in unprepared against Urashiki and took a hearty hit due to his mistake, he fared a lot better the second and third time around once he, Boruto, and Naruto figured out the secret to how Urashiki’s powerful Blue Rinnegan works. It turns out the three form a pretty cohesive tag team.

Epsiode 134 of the series sees the trio form a tag team not once, but twice. The first time was to nail down the timing of their attacks in order to figure out how Urashiki was looking into the future, and the second had them defeating Urashiki once they learned his flaw.

#Boruto

Urashiki gets defeated! I guess even urashiki can’t predict everything, however during the attack we got to see something special: Naruto x Boruto Stream or “Naruto Stream”😊🙈 pic.twitter.com/jzSz3odUWq — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 1, 2019

Urashiki’s Blue Rinnegan allowed him to move forward and backward in time as much as he wanted. Using the knowledge of the future, he gauged his opponent’s moves and used whatever he felt was the best tactic against it. But this also meant that he didn’t guard because he wasn’t confident he could avoid or counter every tactic. This was true in their first bout as Urashiki fell for each of their tricks, but avoided their actual attacks with ease.

In the second fight, Jiraiya instead weakens Urashiki by trapping him within the stomach of a toad. The poison in the air would have an effect on all four of them inside, but because Urashiki time traveled so much the poison hit him faster. Boruto and Naruto followed this up in a striking way with Naruto unleashing a Rasengan and Boruto giving his dad a boost with a Boruto Stream. This combination of moves helped defeat Urashiki for now, but it seems like he’s going to wake up even stronger.

