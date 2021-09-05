Boruto Fully Unleashes Isshiki Otsutsuki in the Anime: Watch

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations unleashed a new Otsutsuki in the anime's newest episode! The newest string of episodes have revealed that Jigen, Kara, and the Karma marks have some deep and unexpected ties to the Otsutsuki Clan. Going even further, it was revealed in the previous episode that Jigen's body was actually the host for a new Otsutsuki named Isshiki who had actually been Kaguya's partner before he was betrayed and forced to hide within the Karma he forcibly implanted on Jigen. With the fight between Jigen and Kashin Koji kicking into full force, we got to see a full unleashing of the Otsutsuki as well.

It was revealed in the previous episode that Kashin Koji and Amado's true goal for the fight against Jigen was to kill Jigen, but it was to kill him in such a fashion that it would force the Karma on his body to activate and revive Isshiki inside of Jigen's body while it was dying. It was a very tight window that Koji was able to achieve in the newest episode and force Isshiki Otsutsuki out to the surface. You can check it out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Episode 214 picks up after Koji was able to trap Jigen within a pillar of flame. Utilizing the loop hole that Jigen would not be able to absorb non-chakra natural flames with his Karma, and that he would be too weak to shrink it all completely, Koji was able to successfully "kill" Jigen. But as Amado explained, while Jigen was medically dead the body was still able to activate Karma and revive Isshiki Otsutsuki within it as the data inside had completed all of its processing.

This means that Isshiki Otsutsuki completely unleashed himself in full after Jigen's death, and with it we have already started to see what kind of powerful entity this new Otsutsuki really is. He has the ability to instantly shrink and grow any objects he looks at, and hardly even moves when dealing some major blows to Koji before the episode comes to an end. Making matters worse, Isshiki's got his eyes set on Kawaki next.

What did you think of Isshiki Otsutsuki's debut in Boruto's newest episode?