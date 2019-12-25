Boruto and Kawaki Stun with Powerful Karma Seal Combo in Latest Naruto Battle

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime has largely left Karma a mystery — with it not even being revealed in the series just yet — the manga releases of the series are in a full battle between users as Boruto and Kawaki have trained to learn more about this mysterious power of theirs. But now that they find themselves up against another strong fighter from Kara without the help of Naruto or Sasuke, the two of them are putting that Karma training to good use as they revealed a powerful new combo in the latest chapter.

Chapter 41 of the series sees a new Team 7 take on the mysterious Boro, and in order to do significant damage to him, Boruto and Kawaki briefly combine their Karma Seal powers together by flowing one of their energies into the other to boost Boruto’s Rasengan jutsu into a more devastating version.

The beginning of this Kawaki focused saga brought Kawaki into the Uzumaki household as he and Boruto have been trying to figure out how to make the most of their Karma powers. They have figured out that their seals are connected, and by extension connection to every other Karma seal user such as Jigen, but Chapter 41 saw them using that knowledge in a new way.

When Boruto lands a Rasengan hit on Boro it does some bit of damage, but then Kawaki unleashes his Karma seal and places his hand on Boruto’s back. His seal begins to glow as he channels his energy into Boruto, and makes the attack far more explosive. The Karma seal has previously been shown to give Kawaki and Boruto speed and strength boosts, and a previous chapter revealed that it can be channeled to open portals to alternate dimensions as well.

This power may have its limits on what it can and can’t do, and will essentially make them more prime hosts for the Otsutsuki Clan, but if Boruto and Kawaki can continue to work together in this matter then perhaps they can overcome those hurdles together. But then again, seeing that the series began with older versions of the two of them facing off against one another, who knows how long this teamwork will last?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.