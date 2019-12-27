Boruto Sees Kawaki Make a Pivotal Vow in Latest Chapter

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently embroiled in a major feud between Konoha and the mysterious Kara group, and things have taken a turn as Jigen surprisingly put Naruto and Sasuke out of commission. While Sasuke managed to escape from Jigen’s alternate dimension, Naruto sacrificed himself and is now trapped within a mysterious coffin. Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki and Kawaki have now made it to this alternate dimension, and are currently fighting against the powerful Boro as Naruto’s life hangs in the balance. After getting so close to the Uzumaki family, Kawaki is going to take this lightly.

Chapter 41 of the series sees Kawaki make a notable vow to Naruto as he swears to rescue the Hokage no matter what it takes. But given how Kawaki and Boruto are also targets of Kara, Kawaki’s vow might come back and bite him if he’s not too careful.

Boro had the new Team 7 pinned against the wall thanks to his virus infused black mist jutsu, but thanks to the quick thinking of Sarada and Mitsuki — and a choice Karma infused combo between Boruto and Kawaki — now Boro is on the offensive. Running out of options, Boro instead decides to attack the coffin Naruto is currently trapped in.

It’s here that Kawaki makes the vow to save Naruto at all costs, and immediately puts this into practice as he rushes toward the coffin at the same time as Boro. This is a reflection of just how much Kawaki had come to appreciate having Naruto look over him. Naruto had become a father figure and teacher to him that he so sorely desired over the course of the last few chapters.

The two have bonded over both being dragged into more terrible things that they could understand, and Kawaki started to see himself in Naruto as he understands Kawaki’s current pain. That’s why he’s going all out for the Hokage, but is also going to put himself in danger. Kawaki’s hurt himself for Naruto before, and could potentially be on the dangerous path to doing it again.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.