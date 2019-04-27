Boruto Announces Konoha Shinden Anime Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime original arcs have been either hit or miss with fans, but the series truly shines when it adapts other written materials in the anime. This has resulted in the popular Chunin Exam arc and Naruto Shinden arcs, and soon the anime will be adapting another Naruto spin-off into the series: Konoha Shinden. Like much of the series’ stories highlighting characters from the previous Naruto series, this latest spin-off arc will focus on non-Boruto characters.

Shonen Jump announced in the latest issue that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be debuting a new arc in the anime based off of the Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls light novel focusing on Kakashi, Guy, and Asuma and Kurenai’s daughter Mirai.

Shonen Jump’s latest issue (via Anime News Network) confirms that the new arc based on Naruto: Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls will begin in the anime on May 12. While there is no information on how long the new arc will last, there’s a good chance it will only be for a few enjoyable episodes much like the previous Naruto Shinden novel adaptation.

Konoha Shinden originally released in Japan in 2016 and is written by Sho Hinata. The spin-off novel follows Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai fifteen years after the events of the Fourth Shinobi Ninja War. It’s officially set in between Chapter 700 of the original Naruto series, and the Naruto: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring spin-off manga.

Many fans had looked forward to each new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations thanks to the brief ways it’s shown how the Naruto characters have aged since the original series, and soon fans will get a brand new look at the time between the two series.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

