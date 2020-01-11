Boruto Buzzes Fans with Clever Sarada-Sasuke Moment

You know what they say: like father, like daughter! Sarada Uchiha has been attempting to live up to the reputation of both her mother and father who were originally part of Team 7 in Konoha. With the team originally consisting of Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke, the latest iteration has been put into a dangerous situation wherein they are giving their all in an attempt to take down Boro, and the rest of the Kara Organization. With Naruto sealed away thanks to his losing battle with Kara’s leader, Jigen, Sarada proves herself to have more in common with her father than you may have thought!

With Sarada being chosen to be the team leader for Team 7 against Boro, the daughter of Sasuke uses her Sharingan to navigate past Boro’s terrible ninjutsu, the Dark Mist. The mist itself creates an invisible virus that surrounds Boro himself, with only Sarada being the only Konoha ninja present that is able to navigate past it using her Sharingan. Luckily, her ability brings her within striking distance of the Kara member.

Boro, who believes himself to have the upper hand in the battle, grabs Sarada and prepares to deliver the final blow. Sarada, summoning the spirit of her father Sasuke by using his trademark smirk, fires off a Fire Style Fireball directly into his face at point blank rage. Before Boro can even hit the ground, a unified attack created by both Boruto and Kawaki strikes the villain in the back, with the Rasengan blowing off his upper torso completely.

Before Team 7 can celebrate their victory and work to free Naruto from his sealed prison, Boro is able to instantly regenerate his upper torso, proving that the Kara organization’s members are far more powerful than both Team 7 and Konoha had believed. With a Rasengan and Fire Ball Jutsu combo not being enough to take Boro down, it’s clear that the young ninjas are going to go back to the drawing board!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.