Boruto Synopsis Sets Up Naruto's Battle With Delta

A new synopsis for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting up Naruto Uzumaki's big battle with the mysterious Delta! The anime is now making its way through its new Kawaki focused arc, and Kawaki has been staying with the Uzumaki family while Naruto figures out how to deal with Kara. But this has also put Naruto and his family squarely in the sights of Kara's mysterious members, and a previous episode of the series saw Kashin Koji and Delta make their way to the outskirts of the Hidden Leaf Village. But while Koji made his way in, Delta had to stay behind.

The newest episode of the series teased that Kashin Koji was keeping a close eye on Kawaki and the Uzumaki family, but as the preview for the next episode teased, Delta will be getting pretty impatient as she continues to wait for Koji on the outskirts of the village. As the synopsis for a future episode teases, Delta will soon be getting into a huge battle with Naruto himself as she charges into the village in search of Kawaki.

(Photo: Pierrot)

While Episode 197 of the series is titled "Delta," and teases that Delta will be making her move in the anime soon enough, it seems there's a huge battle with her kicking off not long after. Episode 198 of the series is titled "Monsters," and the synopsis teases Delta's charge with the following (as spotted and translated by @Abdul_S17 and @nite_baron on Twitter), "Delta invades the village to bring Kawaki back! Naruto stands in the way to protect the children!"

So while the next episode seems to bring her into the focus of the anime, it won't be until the episode after that which we'll see her truly get into a fight against Naruto. If Delta makes her move shortly after the sparring session between Boruto and Naruto in the newest episode, then it's quite clear that the entire family (including Himawari) is in danger.

With these stakes, it's no wonder Naruto jumps into the action first with the upcoming episode. Delta seems to be a volatile member of Kara, so we'll soon see what kind of power and ability that she's got under her command. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Naruto get into a new fight in the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!