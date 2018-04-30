‘Boruto’ Reveals Another Rasengan User

While the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime has finally started the Chunin Exams, the manga has not only completed them but moved on to an even deadlier challenge for Boruto than he’s ever had to face.

As Boruto suddenly clashes with the villainous group Kara, the series adds another layer of mystery by revealing a brand new Rasengan user. It’s usually a technique only few people in Boruto’s family know.

At the end of the last chapter, a strange masked shinobi summons a giant toad, and introduces himself as Kashin of Kara. The latest chapter sees the fallout in which Boruto and Konohamaru fight the sudden enemy but are both defeated. It’s because Kashin keeps one-upping them by surprisingly using the Rasengan and many other familiar moves.

After revealing he knows about Boruto and Konohamaru already, he defeats Team 7 by casting a sealing jutsu. Konohamaru luckily prepared a way out just in case, but Kashin continued to surprise. As Konohamaru launched his Ransengan, Kashin dodged and used one of his own.

Konohamaru then notes that his Rasengan wasn’t the result of a Ninja Tool, but the real deal. Wondering how someone outside of their immediate circle knew the Rasengan. This is definitely a strange thing as the one who originally created the technique, the fourth Hokage Minato, is long gone.

But Kashin’s techniques point more toward the sage Jiraiya. Somehow Kashin has learned his techniques either before or after Jiraiya’s death. While Kashin’s techniques don’t match Jiraiya’s exactly, fans are definitely noting the number of similarities between the two.

This makes Kara a far more fearsome foe than before as now they have a tenable connection to the Leaf Village’s past. As Boruto is a series about a new generation dealing with problems of the past, much like the predecessor series, these similarities to Jiraiya are an intentional decision for sure.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.