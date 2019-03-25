‘Boruto’ Angers Fans Over Delta’s Dark Kawaki Insult

Naruto has bred some brave villains over the years, but few have acted as bold as Delta. The vixen is a ranking member within Kara, a mystery organization looking to wreak havoc across the ninja world. Now, it seems Delta is taking things up a notch higher, and fans are feeling angry on Kawaki’s behalf.

After all, Delta is railing on the boy without care, and fans aren’t digging her digs.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation shared its latest chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Delta. The girl has been fighting with Naruto for more than a chapter as she challenged the Seventh Hokage to battle. The vixen is set on taking Kawaki back to Kara, but her plans were derailed when the boy sacrificed his arm to save Naruto from a head-on attack.

So, what does Delta do? She insults Kawaki to the point of no return. “What the heck are you doing, Kawaki? How dare you,” she yells.

“You are a vessel!! Your body doesn’t belong to you!! It exists for Kara — for Jigen. When will you get that?!”

The unforgiving comments have gotten fans riled up, and it is not hard to see why. Naruto has a bad history of treating its characters like tools, and Kawaki is the latest to come under that lens. From Gaara to Sasuke and Naruto himself, the ninja world isn’t below using children as weapons and nothing more. Kawaki is being treated this same way by Kara against his will, and it looks like Naruto won’t stand for the treatment any longer.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

