Boruto’s Latest Manga Ratings Leave Fans Worried

It seems there are good and bad news lurking behind Boruto these days. The sequel has been around for years now to follow up the journeys Naruto set into motion as a boy. Boruto Uzumaki has been tasked to take after his dad by becoming an all-star ninja, but the word is out on how his dreams will unfold. And thanks to a new report, fans are a bit worried for the series’ future in print.

Not long ago, a slew of reports went live for Boruto. The first shined a positive light on the sequel as TV Tokyo put out its ratings. The network confirmed Boruto is still one of its top performers with fans in Japan, but the same cannot be said for the series’ manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, one fan got netizens buzzing when they shared the sales statistics of Boruto‘s manga. After volume one went live, the title has since sold over 550,000 copies to date. Sadly, that trend has not continued going upwards. With volume two, the release has only sold over 450,000 and it gets worse. The most recent volume of Boruto has put out less than 150,000 copies which has fans worried.

Looks like Boruto anime is successful on Tv Tokyo profits. It’s still number 2 April-September 2019.

However sad news for the manga. It has been declining with each volume in terms of sales. Even though the content is getting better and better with each volume. pic.twitter.com/aZELoJexgK — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) November 1, 2019

Of course, there are other ways fans are reading Boruto. These physical sales do not appear to account for digital purchases or online manga libraries. Shueisha runs Manga Plus which allows foreign fans around the world to read its chapters for free in real time, and Boruto is always amongst its top picks. The same can be said for Viz Media’s North American library.

For now, fans are keeping an eye on these declining sales with a bit of bafflement. After all, when it comes to Boruto, the franchise has always received the most praise for its manga. Perhaps the sequel’s lacking marketing needs to be boosted moving forward, and fans are more than happy to spread the good word if it means helping out Boruto Uzumaki.

How are you enjoying Boruto‘s manga…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.