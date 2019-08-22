Boruto Writer Thanks Fans for Their Recent Support

Boruto has earned a rather interesting reputation with fans. Ever since its debut, die-hard Naruto fans were not sure whether or not to embrace the title, but it has won over plenty since then. This support is in large part due to the writer behind Boruto‘s manga, so the creator is thanking fans for rallying behind the series.

Taking to Twitter, Ukyo Kodachi posted a message for their fans. As the writer of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he sent thanks to fans for all their support just as the manga put out its latest chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you for [the] impression and response for Boruto. I love you. Arigato,” Kodachi wrote.

Thank you for impression and response for BORUTO. I love you. Arigato. — 小太刀右京（公開） (@u_kodachi) August 20, 2019

Fans were quick to send their love to Kodachi and to the artist of Boruto, Mikio Ikemoto. The writer has been a favorite with fans as his stories have made the series’ manga its best venture to date. The anime has yet to adapt any of the manga’s arcs on screen, but fans are confident show will do them justice. And just to be safe, Kodachi just act as a story supervisor on the anime.

Given the writer’s previous experience with Naruto, it is little surprise to see him excel with Boruto. Kodachi not only wrote the Gaara Hiden novel awhile back, but he wrote the light novel that accompanied Boruto: Naruto the Movie. He even helped developed the screenplay of that film alongside Naruto‘s creator Masashi Kisimoto who still gives oversight to Boruto. Clearly, Kodachi learned well from all his previous gigs, and the anime world has only thrived as such.

Are you loving these characters’ relationship so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.