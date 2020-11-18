Boruto: Masashi Kishimoto's Return Worries Sarada Fans
Original Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto will be taking over writing duties for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and fans have been worried about what this means for Sarada Uchiha. It was officially announced recently that original franchise creator Kishimoto would be handling the writing and storyboarding duties for the manga from Chapter 53 of the series on, and many fans have had conflicted feelings over the departure of previous series writer Ukyo Kodachi. But what there seemed to be a major concern is how Kishimoto will be writing the series' female characters like Sarada.
Although Naruto's female characters are some of the most notable characters in the franchise overall, fans are taking Kishimoto's return to mean that many of the creator's quirks will be introduced to the sequel. This includes quirks such as sidelining many of the female characters in the series in favor of focusing more on series' leads like Boruto and Kawaki.
It's truly a complicated situation as it's not quite clear how much influence Kishimoto has had in the writing of the Boruto sequel to date, and how much his direct involvement will change the series' tone and dialogue going forward. Read on to see how fans are worrying about Sarada with Kishimoto's return, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Peace Out
prevnext
Sarada’s character development after kishimoto comes back pic.twitter.com/8vSgp7F6ED— 𝒢𝒾𝑜🌙 (@GodGojo) November 16, 2020
Is She Going to Lose Her Screentime?
prevnext
sarada’s screentime leaving now that kishimoto’s writing boruto pic.twitter.com/3yTmdAM6m8— chrollo’s gf (@akatseuki) November 16, 2020
Uh Oh.
prevnext
Kishimoto when he finds out the Sarada is written very well pic.twitter.com/UNWJJcMmSx— 🏐Su the Haikyuu Stan🏐|BLM ACAB (@SuliOfThe_619) November 16, 2020
"Why am I Crying?"
prevnext
Sarada Under Kishimoto's writing 😂😂😂😂#boruto #kishimoto #sarada pic.twitter.com/hPZuPOLKVZ— Jackson ジャクソン !{DEEPA SZN}! (@Boruto4life) November 16, 2020
But What If Though...
prevnext
sarada: im finally getting some development and powerups— jas (@feralzen) November 16, 2020
kishimoto: but what IF....🤨
Not Everyone's Happy...
prevnext
Me: Man I really need to get back into Boruto so I can check in on my girl Sarada to see if she'll become Hokage
Kishimoto: ayyyyyyyy what's up guys? I'm back! Ya miss me?
Me: pic.twitter.com/MAOOT9XnVP— AndrewTheWritingRider🏴☠️🥀 (@andrew_writing) November 16, 2020
Let's Not Lose Hope!
prevnext
I found out that Kishimoto will now fully write Boruto manga script and Kodachi will leave.
Kishi definitely writes the plot and villains better but Kodachi made the females stronger.
I just don't want SARADA to get ruined by kishi.— Kri (@kritikadwivedii) November 16, 2020
Let's hope for the best!
Well...
prevnext
why are we acting like Kodachi wrote women any better than Kishimoto as if Sarada hasn’t been in her hospital bed since March— 🌿 (@ovreadp) November 16, 2020
Will This Actually Be Better for Sarada?
prevnext
Kishimoto gives Uchihas lots of screen time— Izzy (@bonepapi) November 16, 2020
Kishimoto gives female characters less screen time
Kishimoto to Sarada: pic.twitter.com/6LIowFJbcp
Either Way, There's Always the Anime!
prev
IMO Anime Sarada is better than Both Kishimoto's(Sarada Gaiden) and Kodachi's(Boro fight) Sarada. Her anime self has much more relevance, fights, great moments, and development than kishi's and kodachi's. So if anything anime sarada will still be on Good hands. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wSnTP1TtGq— Jackson ジャクソン !{DEEPA SZN}! (@Boruto4life) November 17, 2020