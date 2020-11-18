Boruto: Masashi Kishimoto's Return Worries Sarada Fans

Original Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto will be taking over writing duties for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and fans have been worried about what this means for Sarada Uchiha. It was officially announced recently that original franchise creator Kishimoto would be handling the writing and storyboarding duties for the manga from Chapter 53 of the series on, and many fans have had conflicted feelings over the departure of previous series writer Ukyo Kodachi. But what there seemed to be a major concern is how Kishimoto will be writing the series' female characters like Sarada.

Although Naruto's female characters are some of the most notable characters in the franchise overall, fans are taking Kishimoto's return to mean that many of the creator's quirks will be introduced to the sequel. This includes quirks such as sidelining many of the female characters in the series in favor of focusing more on series' leads like Boruto and Kawaki.

It's truly a complicated situation as it's not quite clear how much influence Kishimoto has had in the writing of the Boruto sequel to date, and how much his direct involvement will change the series' tone and dialogue going forward. Read on to see how fans are worrying about Sarada with Kishimoto's return, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!