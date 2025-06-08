Boruto Is Good Now, but One Missing Naruto Character Is Keeping It From Greatness

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the often controversial sequel to the Naruto series. It shifts the spotlight to Boruto Uzumaki, son of Naruto and Hinata, as he navigates life in a new era of peace. Set years after the Fourth Great Ninja War, the series follows the next generation of shinobi stepping out from the shadows of their legendary parents to build their own legacies.

But ever since the series began, there have been debates about whether it lives up to the standards set by Naruto. There’s no doubt that Boruto has improved significantly in recent years, with stronger story arcs and better character development that make it worth watching. But there’s still one big problem holding it back from greatness: the underutilization of Kakashi Hatake, a fan-favorite and one of the most capable shinobi the franchise has ever produced.

Spoilers Ahead for Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

Why Kakashi Was So Important in Naruto

Kakashi was one of the most important characters in Naruto, known for being smart, skilled, calm under pressure, and always reliable. As the leader of Team 7, he trained Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura. He later became the Sixth Hokage and helped lead the shinobi world through the Fourth Great Ninja War.

For three generations, no shinobi was more well-rounded and dependable than Kakashi. While his friend Obito lost his way and Naruto and Sasuke faced inner battles, Kakashi stayed grounded and helped others grow. He wasn’t from a legendary clan, but his intelligence, leadership, and strength made him one of Konoha’s best. Yet in Boruto, like many others, Kakashi barely gets any attention, only appearing now and then as a minor supporting character.

A Former Hokage Turned Sidelined as a Teacher

Tragically, Kakashi has been reduced to the role of a wise mentor who only exists to guide others. He helps Mirai grow as a shinobi, teaches Boruto advanced jutsu, and gives Sasuke advice about his daughter, but never gets the spotlight or a storyline of his own. That’s an unfair fate for a character of his caliber. This is only made worse by Kakashi’s utter absence in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Many assume that losing his Sharingan made him weaker, but the opposite is true. That eye drained his chakra for years, even when covered, so now that it’s gone, Kakashi has way more chakra to use. This is clear from how he created a stronger replacement for Chidori called Purple Lightning and even upgraded his Earth Jutsu to create massive, lightning-resistant walls strong enough to protect entire villages.

On top of that, Kakashi has mastered all five chakra types, learned basic healing ninjutsu, and can still use the Rasengan when needed. With more chakra than ever, he can fight at full strength for the first time in decades. Yet Boruto keeps treating Kakashi like he’s retired and past his prime, ignoring that he’s still one of Konoha’s most powerful and experienced shinobi.

Kakashi Is a Major Component of What’s Missing in Boruto Right Now

The problem isn’t that Kakashi no longer matters; it’s that Boruto refuses to give him the attention he deserves. While it’s natural for the story to focus on the new generation, completely sidelining a legend like Kakashi weakens the overall story. His skills, wisdom, experience, and ability to bridge the old and new generations could add exactly the depth the show often lacks.

Boruto has already proven it can use older characters well when it wants to. The issue is that Kakashi is treated like he’s outdated instead of a vital part of the present, a problem more pronounced for legacy characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, yet it seems like Two Blue Vortex could rectify this. For now, however, when he does appear, it feels brief and forced, and he’s reduced to quick appearances when he could be leading missions or mentoring at a much deeper level.

Kakashi earned his place among the greatest ninjas in Naruto history through years of dedication, sacrifice, and growth. His story didn’t end when Naruto became Hokage; in fact, losing the Sharingan actually opened up new possibilities for him. But Boruto hasn’t taken advantage of that. Until the series realizes what it still has in Kakashi, it will continue to feel like it’s holding itself back, despite having all the pieces for greatness.