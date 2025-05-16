10 Naruto Characters Who Deserve More Attention in Boruto, Ranked

If you grew up watching Naruto like I did, diving into Boruto feels a lot like catching up with old friends and meeting their kids. But sometimes, it feels like many of our favorite characters from the original series are just there, popping up now and then without getting the spotlight they deserve. It’s frustrating to watch characters who once had epic ninja battles and powerful storylines now reduced to background appearances with barely any screen time.

The series focuses mainly on Boruto and his generation, pushing many older, beloved Naruto characters to the sidelines despite still having so much to offer. Some characters, like Gaara, still show up for important moments but deserve way more story focus, while others, like Tenten, barely get a few minutes of screen time. Either way, it’s disappointing to see so many fan-favorite characters being sidelined, so here’s our list of 10 Naruto characters we believe deserve way more love and attention in Boruto.

10) Chōji Could Be More Than Just the Funny Dad

After playing a big role in the original series and rising to an important position after the Fourth Great Ninja War, Chōji Akimichi mostly appears in Boruto as a supportive dad to his daughter, Chōchō. It feels a bit sad that a character with so much potential is often only used for comic relief now. Like in Episode 94, “A Heaping Helping! The Eating Contest!,” where Chōji makes an appearance with Chōchō to participate in a Parent and Child Day eating contest.

On top of that, as a member of the old Konoha 11, Chōji Akimichi was one of the most endearing characters in Naruto and fairly powerful. But in Boruto, he’s still shown as a Chūnin, even though his abilities and experience suggest that he deserves a higher rank and much bigger role in the series. However, while he hasn’t had many big moments so far, fans would love to see him team up with Chōchō and other next-gen fighters and maybe even take on a bigger leadership role in the sequel series, Two Blue Vortex.

9) Tenten Deserves More Than Just Running a Weapon Shop

A skilled weapons specialist with dreams of following in Tsunade’s footsteps, Tenten is one of those underrated Naruto characters who has always had a lot of potential. But in Boruto, her appearances are so brief that if you blink, you might miss her. She does show up during the Versus Momoshiki arc, helping reduce the amount of genin by setting traps and summoning puppets, but once that arc ended, so did her presence in the story.

Motivated by her love for collecting ninja tools, since then, she’s mostly been shown managing her weapons shop which usually stays empty due to the peaceful times. But considering her skills and background, she deserves way more development and attention in Boruto. Some fans even joke (and honestly, we agree) that Tsunade’s pet pig, Tonton, has had more screen time than Tenten, which really says it all.

8) Shino Could Teach More Than Just Academy Classes

Shino Aburame was always that quiet, mysterious character in Naruto, known for his insect-based jutsu and calm, analytical mind. He impressed a lot of fans during the Chūnin Exams and beyond, beating opponents like Zaku and Kankurō, but sadly, in Boruto, his role has been reduced a lot. Now working as a teacher at the Ninja Academy, Shino gets little screen time and rarely plays a big part in major plotlines.​

What’s especially frustrating is that Shino still has impressive skills, which we actually see in an early Boruto episode titled “The Final Lesson,” where he briefly becomes possessed and gives viewers a glimpse of his true power. As he overwhelms Boruto and his classmates despite their combined efforts, it’s clear he’s still got it. But the series hasn’t done much with his character since then.

7) Gaara Needs More Than Just Kage Meetings

Gaara was one of the strongest ninjas in Naruto, going from a bloodthirsty antagonist to Naruto’s close friend, an ally to the Leaf Village, and even leading one of the Allied Shinobi Forces’ divisions during the Fourth Great Ninja War. In Boruto, he’s mostly seen attending Five Kage meetings without much involvement in the main storyline. But while he still gets more attention than some of the other characters on this list, he clearly deserves an even bigger role in the story.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might finally change things, as Gaara faces a serious challenge when Sunagakure is attacked by the Shinju, leading to his defeat and injury. ​A new character named Jura, who looks like Gaara and seems connected to him, adds even more mystery to the story and raises concerns about his fate. So, even though Gaara’s role in Boruto has been small so far, these new developments suggest that he could have a much bigger and possibly tragic arc in the future.

6) Ino’s Mind Powers Are Perfect For The New Crisis

Ino Yamanaka has always been a strong and skilled character and an important part of the Ino-Shika-Chō trio. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, she took on big responsibilities like leading Konoha’s Sensory Division while still managing her family’s flower shop, but despite all that, she didn’t get much screen time. Thankfully, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is set to change that, giving Ino more attention and a bigger role in the new Konoha under Hokage Shikamaru.

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Ino helps Shikamaru by acting as his number two and facilitating encrypted communication between him and Boruto. This is due to her ability to read minds, communicate without speaking, and manipulate others’ actions, thoughts, or emotions. And that makes her an important ally, helping Konoha face tough challenges with her abilities.

5) Rock Lee Deserves More Than Just Cameo Appearances

Rock Lee was a Konohagakure shinobi and a member of Team Guy who, despite not being able to use ninjutsu or genjutsu, stood toe-to-toe with some of the strongest fighters through sheer willpower and taijutsu alone. Fast forward to Boruto, and we honestly feel that he’s been completely sidelined. Now a jōnin capable of opening the Eight Gates, he’s mostly seen in brief background cameos and is mainly known as Metal Lee’s father, with Metal having a similar fate.

Some fans believe the writers avoid giving him major fights because using the Eighth Gate could result in his death, while others argue that Lee could still have epic moments by using the Seventh Gate to stall a big villain and buy time; after all, Guy’s big moment against Madara stands among the greats. Either way, it’s disappointing to see such a beloved character reduced to minor appearances when he could easily be one of Konoha’s strongest assets.

4) Tsunade’s Medical Expertise Is Wasted On The Sidelines

Once known as one of the strongest kunoichi and Konoha’s Fifth Hokage, Tsunade has been largely absent from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Despite her major contributions during the Fourth Great Ninja War and unmatched medical ninjutsu, she barely appears in the series. She made a brief return in Episode 72 during the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, but since then, has mostly stayed on the sidelines, with little to no impact on the story.

Considering her close ties to Naruto and Sakura, it’s surprising that a character as important as Tsunade gets so little focus in Boruto. Fans have also expressed disappointment over her underutilization, pointing out that Tsunade’s wisdom and experience could offer valuable guidance to the new generation of shinobi. Her absence not only overlooks her potential contributions but also misses opportunities to deepen the storyline with her character’s depth and history.​

3) Hinata Should Be Fighting, Not Just Cooking

Hinata, the former heiress to the Hyuga Clan, may have been a gentle soul in Naruto but she was also a skilled kunoichi and an important member of Team 8. In Boruto, she’s married to Naruto, and her role has primarily shifted to being a housewife and mother to their two children, Boruto and Himawari. The series doesn’t focus much on the Uzumaki household, so we don’t see much of her daily life or thoughts, and when she does appear on screen, it’s usually in short, domestic scenes.​

During the Kawaki arc, Hinata had a bit more screen time, interacting with Kawaki and showing her nurturing side as she welcomed him into the family. However, after that arc ended, her appearances became even more limited. Which is honestly pretty disappointing, especially considering everything she brought to Naruto and how much potential she still has.

2) Sakura Should Be Leading, Not Just Healing

Sakura Haruno was a major character in the original series, especially during the Fourth Great Ninja War, where she showcased her strength, medical expertise, and saved hundreds of lives. But in Boruto, she’s mostly in the background, with a brief appearance during the Chūnin Exams arc and minimal presence since, despite being the head of Konoha’s medical department. For someone with her skills and experience, it’s disappointing how little screen time she has received.

However, the sequel series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, could be the perfect opportunity for Sakura to step back into the spotlight. With Naruto and Sasuke out of the picture and the shinobi world facing new dangers, the story needs powerful, experienced ninjas like her to lead the way. This could be her perfect moment to take charge, prove her worth once again, and finally get the attention she deserves.

1) Kakashi Is Too Iconic To Be Missing In Action

It’s no surprise that Kakashi landed at number one on this list – he was an iconic character in Naruto, leading Team 7 and later becoming the Sixth Hokage. However, in Boruto, he has been pushed to the sidelines, mostly appearing in episodes centered on Konoha, like the Graduation Exams arc. With his legendary status, this has left fans wondering about his role in the ongoing story.

However, there are hints that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might bring Kakashi back into the spotlight, possibly even as a Hokage again, giving fans hope that one of Konoha’s greatest heroes will finally get the attention he truly deserves. At around 48 years old, he’s far from retirement age and more than capable of making a difference. With growing threats from the Kara organization and the Ōtsutsuki clan, Kakashi’s experience could be an invaluable asset to the new generation of shinobi.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, and its sequel manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, is available through the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus.