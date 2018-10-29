‘Naruto’ Reveals How Big Of A Threat Mitsuki Is

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has torn Team 7 apart as Boruto and Sarada chase Mitsuki to the Land of Earth wondering why he abandoned the Hidden Leaf Village. But things took a turn in the latest episode.

Not only did Mitsuki refuse to come back with Sarada and Boruto, he revealed just how dangerous he can be as an enemy when he easily takes down Boruto.

In the latest episode, Boruto and the others fight with a few non-humans created by a special jutsu from ninja from the Land of Earth. When the fight hit a snag, Mitsuki arrives to help out his teammate Sekiei. Boruto tries to get Mitsuki to come back with him and Sarada to the Hidden Leaf, but Mitsuki using this trusting moment to get a powerful sneak attack in.

Using his Lightning Snake jutsu, Mitsuki strikes down Boruto with ease. Boruto even falls unconscious at the end of the episode too. Whether or not this is a result of the surprise attack, as Boruto was in no way preparing to take an attack from Mitsuki in that moment, this shows how deadly he can be with his jutsu.

But what was even more frightening is how he easily turned his back on the Hidden Leaf Village. There are hints throughout that Mitsuki may not be trying to really hurt Boruto, as him attacking Boruto was a way to keep him from getting killed by the others, but his coldness makes him very hard to read.

Because there’s so little known about how Mitsuki thinks, the fact that doing all of this is his will is certainly something shocking to fans. They will be left wondering just how far Mitsuki will go for that will as the series continues.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.