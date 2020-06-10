Boruto Cosplay Gives Mitsuki the Spotlight

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced fans to a whole new wave of Naruto characters for the sequel, and now Mitsuki has gotten the spotlight through some great cosplay. Out of all the characters introduced with the second wave of characters for the official sequel to Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, Mitsuki was by far the most intriguing right off the bat. We knew very little about this young shinobi, and this was especially important given that many of the other characters were the offspring of fan favorites from the first series.

As we got to learn more about the mysterious Mitsuki, he became much more of a fan favorite. It was soon revealed that Orochimaru was actually his parent, and that his attachment to Boruto Uzumaki truly was fueled by a genuine curiousity rather than anything sinister. While there has yet to be any big significant dive into what makes him tick, Mitsuki is still a major fan favorite.

At the end of the day, it is probably because of just how slick Mitsuki looks all of the time. Sometimes all Mitsuki's design needs to be better appreciated is just a step back to take it all in. Artist @spicy_cos (who you can find more of on Instagram here) did just that with a stunning take on Mitsuki with some ultra cool and slick cosplay. You can check it out below:

Although Mitsuki has had a few focused arcs throughout the anime series thus far, it still has yet to quite scratch the itch of exploring more of him as a character like the other two members of his team have had. Boruto and Sarada often get far more time to shine than Mitsuki does, and luckily there is still room to improve that as the anime continues. But as it begins to adapt more of the manga, this might not be for quite a while. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Mitsuki's role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far? Where does he rank on your list of favorites from the entire series? What are you hoping to see from Mitsuki next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

