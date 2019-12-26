Boruto Proves Mitsuki is as Cunning as Orochimaru

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest arc has definitely thrown the new Team 7 for a loop as Kara has made their move on Kawaki. But after Naruto and Sasuke step in and are subsequently defeated, Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki and Kawkai are now left to their own devices as another powerful Kara member has revealed his strange abilities. As Boruto and Sarada have begun to show more signs that they are taking after their parents, the latest chapter of the series shared a great example that Mitsuki is starting to act more like his parent, Orochimaru, too.

Chapter 41 of the series sees them taking on Boro of Kara, and when his strange black mist jutsu pins them down, Mitsuki shows a bit of cleverness much like Orochimaru often does as he uses one of his snakes to trap a bit of the black mist so that Sarada can analyze it with her Sharingan.

When the new Team 7 tries and figure out what they can do against Boro’s black mist, now that Karma is not able to just absorb it outright, Mitsuki reveals that he trapped some of that mist in his snake’s mouth and asks Sarada to focus her Sharingan on it like a microscope. When she discovers that the black mist is actually laced with tons of virus germs, Mitsuki figures out a plan.

Using Sarada’s plan of attack, Mitsuki actually uses his snake to bite Boro. But rather than be trying to poison Boro, it instead was used as a way to remove some of the antibodies Boro put in his body to protect himself from his viruses. These antibodies gave Mitsuki enough material to counter the virus attack for the team. So now they have made their way past this strange obstacle, Mitsuki’s going to need that scientific cleverness to get passed whatever comes next.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.