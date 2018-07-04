‘Naruto’ Just Revealed ‘Boruto’s Most Epic Ninja-Mission Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken a major step into its big fight with the Otsutsuki Clan, and now the anime is teasing a major dream team-up between the Five Kage, Sasuke, and Boruto in the next episode.

This is undoubtedly Boruto’s biggest ninja mission in the series to date, as now he and the small group of strong shinobi now must free Naruto from the strong grip of the Otsutsuki.

Episode 64 is titled “Rescuing Naruto!” and the synopsis for it (via Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump) reads as such:

“In order to save Naruto, who’s been kidnapped by Momoshiki and his comrades…Boruto, Sasuke, and the Five Kage head together to another world! While Sasuke and the Five Kage are wound in a fierce battle against Momoshiki and Kinshiki, Boruto and Naruto reunite. Even though this parent and child have only been disagreeing with one another, the time has finally come for them to reconcile!”

Fans have wanted to see Boruto and his father work together in some capacity ever since the series began, but it was almost as if the team-up would not have seemed well earned had Boruto not experienced so much growth over the last 60 or so episodes of the series.

Boruto and his father will finally put the awkwardness between the two of them to rest as they must unite to solve a more pressing matter ahead of them. When Sasuke claimed Boruto was a strong enough ninja to come along with he and the other Kage during this rescue, fans originally had hated the idea but that’s sure to change as Boruto shows both his father and series fans just how strong he is in his biggest mission yet.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.