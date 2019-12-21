Boruto Anime Confirms Mujina Bandits Arc with New Poster

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been particularly torn when it comes to the differences between the anime and the manga. While the manga iteration of the series is telling its own story, the anime has been dealing with the fact that the manga’s monthly release schedule means that its various arcs won’t be wrapped up for quite a while. So it’s had trouble when it comes to choosing when to adapt stories from the manga, and thus led to a series of filler arcs that have turned many fans off of the anime overall.

But now that it’s time travel arc has ended, the series is gearing up to adapt its next manga arc following the Sarada and Momoshiki arcs of the series, Mujina Bandits. To get fans ready for this new arc, the series has dropped an intense new poster teasing Team 7’s next big mission.

New key art for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been officially revealed! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hpW6ImUwWy — VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 21, 2019

The Mujina Bandits arc comes right after the events of the Chunin Exams and the battle with Momoshiki, so it will be the direct continuation of the official series canon that fans of the anime have been craving for quite a while. This story runs for five chapters in the original series and features Boruto and Team 7 facing off against a mysterious team of shinobi who are trying to steal from a bank.

With the anime unfolding at a much different rate than the original manga, there might be a few moments original to the anime’s story sprinkled throughout. The original arc wasn’t exactly a huge event in the manga, and that might be where the anime gets to shine if it gives it a little more grativas overall. There’s no start date for the arc just yet, but it should be soon!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.