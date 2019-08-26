Boruto Teases New Opening Theme Details

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime has been in a long string of filler arcs, but has recently kicked in a new one that’s showing a ton of promise. It seems like this arc will round out the series’ current batch of fillers, or at the very least, will be leading to a much more meaty arc coming in the next couple of months. New details about the anime series have come to light, and they tease that a new opening theme will debut with the series in October.

As noted by @uchihafamille on Twitter, the sixth opening theme for the anime will debut with the October 6th episode of the series and will run until March 2020. Although there’s currently no titled, Miwa is reportedly going to be the performer behind the new opening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#boruto

opening 6

will debut in 6 th October and continue till March 2020

Miwa is the singer name pic.twitter.com/uLS0kv1AUO — different(Nano) (@uchihafamille) August 22, 2019

These details are currently unconfirmed as of this writing, but a new opening theme sequence will most likely be welcome among fans. The series recently debuted a new ending theme sequence in July, so it’s been missing this crucial part of the overall package. Each new opening theme sequence for the series has been well received thus far, so it will most likely be the same case here.

Unfortunately, the opening theme sequences rarely have a connection to the actual events of the anime series. While dynamic and full of great sequences such as Boruto training with his sister Himawari, it’s become increasingly clear as the series continues that they just show off a what-if kind of scenario for Boruto and the others. This is to be expected considering many anime opening themes do this very same thing, but it’s always taken Boruto fans by surprise. Especially when the opening theme sequence seems to have more promise than the filler arcs they have witnessed thus far.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.