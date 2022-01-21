New Boruto Trailer Shows Off Game Changing Manga Chapter

Boruto has seen better days, with the latest chapter of his manga taking the opportunity to kill one of the members of the next generation of Konoha. With the recent installment seeing the battle against Code continue as Kawaki dives into the re-emergence of the energy known as Karma within his body, a new trailer has emerged to highlight the amazing chapter that changes the ninja world forever and has shaken the village of the Hidden Leaf to its core.

While the manga has continued the battle against Kara, the anime series has been telling original stories of its own, taking the opportunity to explore other teams that reside within the borders of Konoha outside of Team 7. With a new original opening highlighting an operation that will bring back Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki back to the forefront, it might be some time before we see the current storyline of the manga air on television. Needless to say, the latest arc is making some major changes to the ninja world and Shonen fans are beside themselves as the major death is still sending shockwaves throughout the anime world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

V-Jump’s Official Youtube Channel shared the new trailer for Boruto: Naurto Next Generations’ new manga chapter, Chapter 66, that shows off some of the panels from the latest installment while keeping the major casualty under wraps that is sure to send shockwaves throughout the Hidden Leaf Village:

The creator of the series, Masashi Kishimoto, returned to the manga series as the newest writer, taking the opportunity to change the battlefield not just with the latest death, but also with the deaths of Jigen and Kurama. Needless to say, it seems that the mangaka is making some major changes to the world that he brought to life, and fans of Naruto should get ready for more casualties in the future if these past installments are any indication.

What do you think of this new trailer for the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? How did you feel about the major death that just took place? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.