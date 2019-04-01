Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Celebrates 100th Episode Milestone

If you thought Boruto was going to fizzle out upon its release, it seems the shonen sequel is proving you wrong today. Not only has the franchise thrived with fans around the world, but its anime has hit a big milestone.

In true fashion, Boruto has lived up to Naruto and hit its 100th episode milestone with ease.

This weekend, fans were treated to the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it marks the 100th episode to go live. It follows the on-going ‘Jugo’ arc as the former Team Hawk member showed up during a mission conducted by Team 7. With a new group of scientists experimenting with the Curse Seal, Jugo seems determined to put the organization down, and Boruto has been roped into the takedown with his team.

After 100 episodes, Boruto has followed a similar pattern to the original Naruto anime series by way of fillers and arcs. Boruto‘s manga is still short compared to most shonen titles as it has collected four arcs. So far, the anime has adapted none of the manga-original arcs, but it has laid a foundation to do so. To date, the anime has covered the events of Boruto: Naruto the Movie, and it has gone into other arcs exploring the ninja world. The sequel series has accumulated a total of eleven arcs to date, so fans have gotten a much closer look at a post-Madara Uchiha ninja world in this anime than anywhere else.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

