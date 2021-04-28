Boruto Preview Kicks Off Delta's Attack on the Hidden Leaf

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has placated a lot of fans by diving deeper into the source material of the manga via the Vessel Arc, introducing the Hidden Leaf Village to Kawaki, the young man taken in by the nefarious Kara Organization, and a recent preview hints that one of the rogue ninjas has her sights set on Konoha. Delta, the only female member of Kara that we've been introduced to so far, is apparently tired of waiting for the villains to bring the war to Naruto and his fellow villagers and is about to take center stage.

The Kara Organization is attempting to pick up the pieces that were established by the Akatsuki, more specifically in Madara Uchiha and Obito, working in unison with the Ohtsutsuki. The celestial ninja clan was first introduced in the events of Naruto: Shippuden, attempting to sap the world of all of its chakra and thus continue their existence by absorbing said energy. While there are still many mysteries that are yet to be revealed regarding Kara, it's clear that their power levels are something to be feared and that Delta is getting ready to give Naruto, Boruto, and other members of Konoha a first-hand experience when it comes to the terror of the rogue organization.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the preview for the 197th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime, hinting that Delta is going to battle against Naruto, Boruto, and Kawaki and show just how much of a threat the Kara Organization is to the ninja world:

Boruto Episode 197 Preview (5/2) DELTA NEXT WEEK! #Boruto pic.twitter.com/dy3GKh4CIJ — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 25, 2021

In the episodes of the anime, we have yet to see the full force of Kara unleashed, with Team 7 only fighting a few members so far. However, there have definitely been some interesting questions that have arisen, most specifically when it comes to the masked ninja known as Kashin Koji, who appears to hold several powers akin to those of Naruto's deceased master, Jiraiya. In the preview, in fact, we see Koji using what appears to be Sage Mode, giving him the ability to spy on Konoha using a toad, leading fans to wonder just who this Kara member is under his mask.

What do you think will result from this upcoming confrontation between Konoha and Delta of the Kara Organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.