Latest Boruto Ratings Reveal the Anime’s Growing Popularity

When it comes to anime, sequels are thing fans have come to expect. Time and again, a slew of anime have closed their doors only to reopen with a sequel or epilogue. From Fairy Tail to Food Wars, the trend lives on. These days, Naruto has done the same all thanks to Boruto, and it turns out fans are loving the show so far.

Recently, TV Tokyo went live with its ratings for its latest quarter. The report breaks down which shows did the best on the popular station between April – September 2019. And as it turns out, Boruto is kicking butt.

According to the stats, TV Tokyo came in number one with Naruto. The second spot went to Boruto. The rest of the top five went to other franchises including Bleach, so fans of Ichigo Kurosaki can feel seen.

Looks like Boruto anime is successful on Tv Tokyo profits. It’s still number 2 April-September 2019.

However sad news for the manga. It has been declining with each volume in terms of sales. Even though the content is getting better and better with each volume. pic.twitter.com/aZELoJexgK — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) November 1, 2019

For fans, this result does have them feeling good about Boruto. The sequel has drawn some criticism from fans over its thin arcs. While the manga has gone ahead with action-packed stories, the anime has taken its time with filler arcs. While several of those stories have been panned, others like the current ‘Time Travel’ arc have done well.

With Japan loving Boruto more than ever before, it seems the sequel should not worry too much. If the series has a solid domestic audience behind it, then there is no reason for TV Tokyo or Studio Pierrot to pull the plug. And once Boruto moves on to its manga arcs, there is no telling how popular the show will become.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.