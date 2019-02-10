Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Creator Teases Upcoming Kawaki Twist

Naruto may have ended its main run awhile back, but the series is far from over. Boruto Uzumaki is carrying the torch for his father nowadays, and a brand-new interview with Mikio Ikemoto is shedding light on what’s in store for the boy.

Recently, Shueisha published an interview with the artist in honor of Manga Plus going live. It was there Ikemoto opened up about Boruto‘s highlights, and the artist did not waste time bringing up Kawaki.

“As for the future development of the story, it will revolve around Kawaki, so I don’t want fans to miss it. I want them to watch how the chemistry between Kawaki and Boruto transforms, and how it links back to the opening scene of the 1st episode,” the artist said.

Of course, Ikemoto is right about fans being interested in the first episode of Boruto. It began with a flash-forward finding the Leaf Village under attack. With Naruto out of sight, Boruto was left to defend his crumbling home from none other than Kawaki. The boys squared up before the city’s smoldering remains, but no explanation was given for the conflict.

Nowadays, the manga is just starting to delve into the mystery behind Kawaki. The character debuted not long ago in the manga’s on-going arc, but things are not well for the boy. After being taken from his abusive home, Kawaki was turned into a living ninja tool that could become a vessel of some yet-known power. Boruto managed to lead Kawaki back to the Leaf Village where he lives under the care of Naruto, but danger is following the traumatized boy. A secretive organization called Kara is looking to take Kawaki back home, and their focus on scientific ninja tools bodes poorly for the entire ninja world.

