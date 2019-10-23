Naruto Reveals Shikamaru’s True Feelings About Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has really ramped things up following the conclusion of the battle between Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen. Naruto is now out of commission thanks to Jigen’s ninjutsu abilities, sealing the seventh hokage, leaving Konoha without a leader. With the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village attempting to pick up the pieces and figure out how they want to move into the future, Shikiamaru has some unfinished business with Kawaki, the former member of Kara that has been taken under Naruto’s wing.

Unfortunately for Kawaki, Shikamaru isn’t in a forgiving mood, letting his feelings be known to Boruto and company that he believes the young exile from Kara is a spy. With the former vessel for the Otsutsuki attempting to follow a new path in life, he isn’t exactly surprised with Shikamaru’s assumption, seeing as how he had been released from Kara’s thrall not too long ago. Arriving on the scene, the master of shadows holds Kawaki in place thanks to his ninjutsu and lays out the terms.

Kawaki will be placed under house arrest until everything is cleared up and/or Naruto is returned to the village. To be honest, Shikamaru does have a good point and house arrest is something that the young exile certainly agrees to, as it would make for a good plan of the Kara organization to plant a mole within the ranks of Konoha such as Kawaki.

Though he may have the trappings of both Kara and the Otsutsuki, Kawaki is struggling to leave that life behind him, having been tortured thanks in part to the organization and Jigen specifically. The experiments in general did make him into an insanely powerful ninja, but at too high a cost when all was said and done.

Of course, the house arrest doesn’t hold for long as Kawaki decides to attempt to save “Lord Seventh” along with Boruto and the rest of Team Seven. Though they don’t manage to find Jigen, they do run into a member of the Kara, Boro, hinting at another big fight with the organization coming down the pike of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

What do you think about Shikamaru’s feelings toward Kawaki? Do you agree with his stance on keeping Kawaki under house arrest? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.