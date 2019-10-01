When Will Boruto’s New Arc Begin?

Though Boruto and company are currently attempting to fight their way through the Urashiki, a member of the dangerous Otsutsuki clan, you can’t blame fans for wondering when the next arc will drop considering the content of it. In the next storyline for the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto will be meeting his father, albeit when Naruto was a child in a time travelling extravaganza. Touted as part of the 20th anniversary of the series dubbed the “Year Of Naruto”, this upcoming arc is sure to supply plenty of “fan service” as father meets son with a big twist.

Twitter User UchihaFamille confirms that the latest arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will indeed air this month, promising that the father/son time travelling meet-up will arrive extremely soon for fans anxious to see this unique crossover:

the new arc is confirmed on tv tokyo

and it’s going to air this October (probably after episode 127) https://t.co/ZJnurytlhL — different(Nano) (@uchihafamille) September 30, 2019

Naruto has come an exceptionally long way since starting off as a loner within the walls of Konoha, the hidden leaf village. While his dream was always to become the Hokage of the village, many thought it would be a dream he never achieved as the dangers he, and his fellow ninja, faced seemed to amp up over the years. Whether it was Orochimaru, the Akatasuki, or Uchihara Madara, fans wondered if Naruto would manage to find his way to a happy ending.

In the manga, Naruto is in quite the pickle, falling in battle to the powerhouse that is Jigen, who has sealed in the current Hokage, leading the village to decide that a new Hokage must be chosen to replace the fallen, but not deceased, ninja.

While details about the upcoming crossover are beginning to emerge, they are still far and few between, though the relationship between Naruto and his now deceased mentor Jiraiya will be further explored.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.