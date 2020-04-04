Naruto Novel Confuses Fans with Boruto IQ Update

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced audiences to the sons and daughters of Naruto with an anime and manga series showing off the Konoha of the present, and a recent novelization has fans scratching their heads at an IQ test taken by our Hidden Leaf Village protagonist. Naruto himself was never one of the smartest people in his class, usually making up for his lack of intelligence with his persistence and sheer level of determination that he exhibited to eventually become a Hokage of Konoha. With the anime franchise making its mark on the world, Boruto has continued the trend since its inception!

Many fans believed that Boruto held similar characteristics to his father when it came to overall intelligence, making up for a lower IQ by increasing his power and working alongside the other members of Team 7. Instead, it seems that the fifth novel in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series of stories shows that many fans were wrong as the son of Naruto proves himself different from his dear old dad by scoring one of the highest scores on the IQ test within his class. This is especially surprising considering the competition that Boruto has with the likes of his Team 7 classmates with the intelligent Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki. Needless to say, this is just one of many surprises that the sequel series has given us in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared the factoid from the fifth novel in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations titled “The Last Day At Ninja Academy” which proves that a number of fans had mistakenly believed that the son of Naruto had more in common with the Seventh Hokage than we had thought:

According to Boruto’s 5th official novel; Boruto beat all students of the academy, including Sarada, on an intelligence exam. pic.twitter.com/RenulkEYTe — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) March 30, 2020

Boruto’s smarts have been put to the test recently as the young ninja and the rest of Team 7 have been fighting the Mujina Bandits in the anime and the Kara organization in the mange, with both brawls being some of the biggest that the village of Konoha has ever seen.

What do you think of this interesting Boruto factoid? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!